Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $440.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tower reported Q4 revenue of $440 million (up 11% QoQ and 14% YoY) and Q4 net profit of $80 million (18% margin), driving FY25 revenue of $1.566 billion (+9%) and improved profitability.

Silicon photonics and SiGe accelerated materially — SiPho revenue reached $228 million in 2025 (Q4 SiPho $95 million, ~ $380M annual run rate) and SiPho/SiGe represented 27% of corporate revenue, supported by expanded production across multiple fabs and a highlighted collaboration with NVIDIA.

accelerated materially — SiPho revenue reached $228 million in 2025 (Q4 SiPho $95 million, ~ $380M annual run rate) and SiPho/SiGe represented 27% of corporate revenue, supported by expanded production across multiple fabs and a highlighted collaboration with NVIDIA. Management increased investment by $270 million for a total of $920 million CapEx to expand SiPho/SiGe capacity to >5x Q4 monthly silicon-photonics shipments, with over 70% of that capacity already reserved or prepaid through 2028 and tool qualification targeted by year-end 2026.

to expand SiPho/SiGe capacity to >5x Q4 monthly silicon-photonics shipments, with over 70% of that capacity already reserved or prepaid through 2028 and tool qualification targeted by year-end 2026. Intel has indicated it will not perform under the September 2023 Fab 11X agreement and Tower is in mediation; affected flows are being redirected to Fab 7 in Japan, introducing contractual and execution uncertainty.

Tower unveiled a revised financial model targeting $2.84 billion revenue, ~39% gross margin and $750 million net profit (26.4% margin) by 2028, based on 85% utilization and the $920M CapEx plan — a highly favorable outlook that is forward-looking and dependent on successful execution.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $133.58 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Tower reported $0.70 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and $440.21M revenue (vs. $439.8M est.), with revenue up ~13.7% YoY, showing demand strength. MarketBeat Press Release

Q4 beat — Tower reported $0.70 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and $440.21M revenue (vs. $439.8M est.), with revenue up ~13.7% YoY, showing demand strength. Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 revenue and AI-driven demand (silicon photonics) highlighted by multiple outlets — supports revenue momentum into 2026. Business Insider

Record Q4 revenue and AI-driven demand (silicon photonics) highlighted by multiple outlets — supports revenue momentum into 2026. Positive Sentiment: Guidance skewed higher — Q1 revenue range $391.4M–$432.6M (consensus ~$407.6M); midpoint sits above consensus, suggesting continued top‑line strength. Investor’s Business Daily

Guidance skewed higher — Q1 revenue range $391.4M–$432.6M (consensus ~$407.6M); midpoint sits above consensus, suggesting continued top‑line strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Benchmark raised its price target to $165 and reaffirmed a Buy, implying ~23.5% upside from current levels, which supports further upside potential. The Fly / Benzinga

Analyst upgrade — Benchmark raised its price target to $165 and reaffirmed a Buy, implying ~23.5% upside from current levels, which supports further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Company is executing a substantial capex ramp to scale AI-related production — a strategic move that could materially expand addressable market and long‑term revenue. Benzinga

Company is executing a substantial capex ramp to scale AI-related production — a strategic move that could materially expand addressable market and long‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes and earnings-call detail — transcripts and snapshots provide color on mix, margins and customer demand but contain no material surprises. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Analyst/coverage notes and earnings-call detail — transcripts and snapshots provide color on mix, margins and customer demand but contain no material surprises. Negative Sentiment: Higher capex raises near-term cash requirements and execution risk; some coverage frames the company’s revised model as “higher investment” which could pressure free cash flow or require longer payback. MSN (coverage)

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

