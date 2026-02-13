tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 and last traded at GBX 7.25. 1,433,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 187,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.

tinyBuild Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.43.

tinyBuild Company Profile

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group’s broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing.

tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021.

For further information, visit: www.tinybuildinvestors.com.

