tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 and last traded at GBX 7.25. 1,433,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 187,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.
tinyBuild Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.43.
tinyBuild Company Profile
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group’s broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing.
tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021.
For further information, visit: www.tinybuildinvestors.com.
