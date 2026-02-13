Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.53 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after acquiring an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 3.7%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,959.56. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $520,141.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,487.36. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 84,102 shares of company stock worth $5,022,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.