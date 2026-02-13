Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320,707 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its position in Landstar System by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 341,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 238,173 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Landstar System by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after buying an additional 68,659 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Landstar System Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $137.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Key Landstar System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised a few forward estimates — Q1 2027 EPS to $1.44 (from $1.26), a slight bump to Q2 2026 to $1.31, and lifted FY2027 to $6.85. These upward revisions suggest some improvement expected in 2027. Zacks revisions

Zacks raised a few forward estimates — Q1 2027 EPS to $1.44 (from $1.26), a slight bump to Q2 2026 to $1.31, and lifted FY2027 to $6.85. These upward revisions suggest some improvement expected in 2027. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate ($8.90), which is a longer-horizon projection and not likely to move the stock near-term. Zacks FY2028 note

Zacks published a FY2028 estimate ($8.90), which is a longer-horizon projection and not likely to move the stock near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is internally inconsistent (shows 0 shares and 0 days-to-cover), indicating no clear short-squeeze dynamic — likely immaterial. Short interest report

Short-interest data reported is internally inconsistent (shows 0 shares and 0 days-to-cover), indicating no clear short-squeeze dynamic — likely immaterial. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term estimates and lowered FY2026: FY2026 EPS was reduced to $5.33 from $5.61, and multiple 2026 quarter estimates (including Q4 2026 from $1.84 to $1.59) were trimmed. Those downgrades to near-term earnings are the primary negative catalyst. Zacks cuts

Zacks cut several near-term estimates and lowered FY2026: FY2026 EPS was reduced to $5.33 from $5.61, and multiple 2026 quarter estimates (including Q4 2026 from $1.84 to $1.59) were trimmed. Those downgrades to near-term earnings are the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks kept a “Hold” rating rather than an upgrade, offering no new bullish endorsement to attract buyers — contributing to the selloff. Zacks rating

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

Read More

