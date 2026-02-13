Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 64,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,779 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,616. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PHM stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Evercore increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.