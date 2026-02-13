Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.64 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF $EVUS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000.

BATS:EVUS opened at $33.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

