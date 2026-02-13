Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,295,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,336.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,280.86 and a 52 week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,611.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,593.32.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,071.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

