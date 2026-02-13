The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $114.93 Average PT from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.9286.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

