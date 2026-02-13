Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Terex comprises about 4.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Terex worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 1,086.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 234,470 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Terex Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TEX stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Key Stories Impacting Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on TEX to $82 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels; this provides analyst-driven support for the share price. Truist raises PT to $82

Truist raised its price target on TEX to $82 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels; this provides analyst-driven support for the share price. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing merger synergies from the REV acquisition as a key growth driver and is targeting $930M–$1.0B EBITDA in 2026, signaling meaningful operating leverage if execution stays on track. Merger and EBITDA target

Management is pushing merger synergies from the REV acquisition as a key growth driver and is targeting $930M–$1.0B EBITDA in 2026, signaling meaningful operating leverage if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed EPS of $1.12 (in line with estimates) with revenue up ~6% YoY and bookings strength (bookings +32% YoY), confirming underlying demand across industrial end markets. Q4 and FY‑2025 results

Q4 results showed EPS of $1.12 (in line with estimates) with revenue up ~6% YoY and bookings strength (bookings +32% YoY), confirming underlying demand across industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17/share, reinforcing shareholder returns and providing a modest yield. Dividend announcement

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17/share, reinforcing shareholder returns and providing a modest yield. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance: EPS range $4.50–$5.00 and sales $7.5B–$8.1B (management cites pro‑forma uplift from REV); the range leaves room for interpretation depending on how investors model integration timing and one‑time items. Guidance in press release

FY‑2026 guidance: EPS range $4.50–$5.00 and sales $7.5B–$8.1B (management cites pro‑forma uplift from REV); the range leaves room for interpretation depending on how investors model integration timing and one‑time items. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media deep dives highlight M&A and segment synergies as the chief rationale behind 2026 targets — useful context but dependent on integration execution. Q4 deep dive

Analyst and media deep dives highlight M&A and segment synergies as the chief rationale behind 2026 targets — useful context but dependent on integration execution. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged mixed reception to the release (reports of revenue “miss” in certain headlines and short‑term profit‑taking), which contributed to intra‑day weakness despite the EPS result. This shows sensitivity to headline interpretations. Coverage of revenue reaction

Some outlets flagged mixed reception to the release (reports of revenue “miss” in certain headlines and short‑term profit‑taking), which contributed to intra‑day weakness despite the EPS result. This shows sensitivity to headline interpretations. Negative Sentiment: Street expectations vary — some note FY EPS guidance below certain estimates or that consensus adjustments are needed; that uncertainty on 2026 earnings cadence can pressure the multiple near‑term. Metrics vs. estimates

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

