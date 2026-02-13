TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.6250.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TaskUs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $881.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.12. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.59.
TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.
The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.
