Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) CFO Scott Roe Sells 44,290 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Roe sold 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,233,715.36. This trade represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE TPR opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Guggenheim began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance: Tapestry reported a meaningful Q4 beat (EPS and revenue) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.45, supporting the company’s growth story and valuation. 5 Insightful Analyst Questions From Tapestry’s Q4 Earnings Call

Q4 results and guidance: Tapestry reported a meaningful Q4 beat (EPS and revenue) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.45, supporting the company’s growth story and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and income: Board authorized a $1.0B buyback (≈4.9% of shares) and declared a quarterly dividend ($0.40), signaling confidence and supporting shareholder returns. MarketBeat TPR coverage

Capital returns and income: Board authorized a $1.0B buyback (≈4.9% of shares) and declared a quarterly dividend ($0.40), signaling confidence and supporting shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity: Several firms raised targets or reiterated positive views (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bernstein); Zacks upgraded TPR to “strong-buy,” which can support demand over time but may already be priced in. Zacks upgrade

Analyst activity: Several firms raised targets or reiterated positive views (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bernstein); Zacks upgraded TPR to “strong-buy,” which can support demand over time but may already be priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary: Coverage and TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) are driving short-term interest but are not new fundamental data. MSN / Cramer coverage

Media commentary: Coverage and TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) are driving short-term interest but are not new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Multiple insiders executed large sales this week — CEO Todd Kahn (~39,815 shares, ~$6.0M), CFO Scott Roe (44,290 shares, ~$6.76M), plus other officers/directors — reducing their holdings by ~20–25% each, which can signal near-term selling pressure or prompt investor concern. InsiderTrades roundup

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

