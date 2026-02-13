System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.3550. Approximately 5,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of System1 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in System1 were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc (NYSE: SST) is a technology-driven marketing company that leverages machine learning and first-party consumer intent data to connect advertisers with potential customers. Headquartered in Venice, California, System1 focuses on developing automated, data-powered solutions to drive performance marketing across digital channels. The company’s platform captures real-time consumer insights and applies predictive analytics to optimize ad delivery and improve campaign efficiency.

The business operates through two primary segments: Consumer Acquisition and Consumer Research.

