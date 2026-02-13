Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Financial Contrast

Prologic Mgmt (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Free Report) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prologic Mgmt and Synopsys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synopsys $7.05 billion 11.48 $1.33 billion $7.99 52.98

Profitability

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Mgmt.

This table compares Prologic Mgmt and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologic Mgmt N/A N/A N/A Synopsys 18.89% 7.89% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prologic Mgmt and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologic Mgmt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synopsys 1 6 9 0 2.50

Synopsys has a consensus target price of $553.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Prologic Mgmt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Prologic Mgmt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synopsys beats Prologic Mgmt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologic Mgmt

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

