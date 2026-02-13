Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and traded as high as GBX 0.46. Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.46, with a volume of 2,549 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Symphony International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development. The firm typically invests in innovative and high-growth consumer businesses, new economy, primarily in the education, hospitality, lifestyle logistics, new economy, healthcare, healthcare related services, luxury branded real estate, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.