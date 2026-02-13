Sunoco LP $SUN Stock Position Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Sunoco worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,089,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,715,000 after purchasing an additional 599,655 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,883,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,963,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Sunoco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 694,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 670,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sunoco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

SUN opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9317 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.30%.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is an independent master limited partnership that specializes in the distribution and marketing of transportation fuels and related products. The company operates through two primary segments: wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing. In wholesale distribution, Sunoco supplies branded fuels to distributors, commercial customers and resellers across the United States. Its retail marketing arm operates a network of company‐owned and franchised Sunoco branded service stations and convenience stores, providing gasoline, diesel, ethanol blends and lubricants to consumers.

Sunoco’s product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuels to include biofuels, specialty chemicals and on‐road diesel treated to meet ultra‐low sulfur requirements.

