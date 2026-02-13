Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.7622 and last traded at $18.7622, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.5950.

Sumitomo Chemcl Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

