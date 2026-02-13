Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,820 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $313.15 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.