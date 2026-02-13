STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.35. 14,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 22,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,913 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises about 5.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned about 22.54% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes. The fund employs an option spread strategy to potentially increase the funds returns TUGN was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

