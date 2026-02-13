Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.6250.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

SHOO opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

