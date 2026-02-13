Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 186,591 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.7% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $136,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citic Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

