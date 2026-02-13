Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue $2.44 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

Snap-On has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Snap-On has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-On to earn $21.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $378.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.93. Snap-On has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $390.13. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-On will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price objective on Snap-On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

