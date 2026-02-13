Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 41.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,310.95. The trade was a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 673.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

