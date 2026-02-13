SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Samsheer Ahamad Sells 9,100 Shares

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total transaction of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,370,538.86. This represents a 14.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samsheer Ahamad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $1,164,400.00.

SiTime Trading Down 3.0%

SITM stock opened at $423.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.88. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $446.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -232.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in SiTime by 952.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in SiTime by 1,170.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $400.00 price target on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

