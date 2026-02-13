Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) Short Interest Update

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,765 shares, an increase of 413.9% from the January 15th total of 7,544 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FOXY stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXY. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,069,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000.

About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies. FOXY was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Simplify.

