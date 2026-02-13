Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $191.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.90. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $201.40. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.33.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,854. This represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.