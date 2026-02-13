Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Up 5.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is a global leader in the wind power industry, specializing in the development, manufacturing and installation of wind turbines. Born from the 2017 merger of Siemens Wind Power and Spain’s Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, the company designs both onshore and offshore wind solutions, combining advanced turbine technology with comprehensive project management capabilities. Its product range spans a variety of turbine classes and sizes, tailored to different wind regimes and customer requirements.

The company’s core offerings include the supply of wind turbines and nacelles, engineering and procurement services, installation and commissioning support, as well as long-term operations and maintenance contracts.

