Short Interest in YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNTY) Rises By 103.4%

YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,881 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the January 15th total of 925 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company's shares are short sold.
YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RNTY opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.73. YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $53.02.
YieldMax Target 12 Real Estate Option Income ETF Company Profile
