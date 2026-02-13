Short Interest in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Decreases By 40.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,466,063 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 4,155,698 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,936 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler downgraded SkyWater Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

SKYT opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.51.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,487,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,246,708.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $69,709.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,108.66. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,872 shares of company stock worth $4,756,214. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 814.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater’s service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

