Short Interest in Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO) Rises By 104.3%

Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 479,366 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the January 15th total of 234,649 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,418,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,418,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murano Global BV

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Murano Global BV stock. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murano Global BV (NASDAQ:MRNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Murano Global BV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Murano Global BV alerts:

Murano Global BV Stock Performance

MRNO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Murano Global BV has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Murano Global BV in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murano Global BV currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murano Global BV

Murano Global BV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murano Global BV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. Its sole purpose is to identify and complete a business combination through a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction. The company is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker MRNO and was formed to leverage public capital markets expertise in sourcing and structuring deals.

Sponsored by Murano Partners and its affiliates, Murano Global BV raised capital through its initial public offering in 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global BV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global BV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.