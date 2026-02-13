Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Grows By 111.7%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,551 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the January 15th total of 12,071 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

ERET stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 515.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity. ERET was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

