Short Interest in Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI) Rises By 426.4%

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 683,583 shares, an increase of 426.4% from the January 15th total of 129,859 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,018,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXAI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Gaxos.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaxos.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaxos.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Gaxos.ai Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GXAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Gaxos.ai has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Gaxos.ai had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 549.60%.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

