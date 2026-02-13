Short Interest in BUUU Group Limited (NASDAQ:BUUU) Rises By 92.1%

BUUU Group Limited (NASDAQ:BUUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,198 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 6,350 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of BUUU Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

BUUU Group Price Performance

About BUUU Group

NASDAQ:BUUU opened at $12.60 on Friday. BUUU Group has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37.

Established in 2017, we have rapidly grown into a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (“MICE”) solutions provider based in Hong Kong. Our comprehensive marketing service portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, spanning across two core areas: (i) event management and (ii) stage production. (a) Event management services In the realm of event management, our operating subsidiary, BU Creation, excels as creative planners and meticulous executors. We curate and manage a wide spectrum of events, including cultural, artistic, recreational, and corporate promotions.

