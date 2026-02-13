Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Rises By 140.5%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,885 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the January 15th total of 17,834 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.1 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BAWAG Group stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.61. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $167.43.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a Vienna‐based banking and financial services group offering a broad range of products to private individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, corporate clients and institutional investors. Through its principal operating unit, BAWAG P.S.K., the Group delivers retail and digital banking services, consumer finance, leasing solutions and mortgage lending. In addition, BAWAG Group provides corporate and commercial banking, treasury and capital markets activities.

The Group’s retail platform combines traditional branch networks with a growing suite of online and mobile banking channels.

