Short Interest in Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 46.4%

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 169,351 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 315,711 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADYEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adyen

Adyen Trading Down 19.7%

Adyen Company Profile

ADYEY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Adyen has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.