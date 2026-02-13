SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Dividend declared of $0.20 per share (88th consecutive quarter), implying ~9% yield and part of >$2.9 billion returned to shareholders historically.

of $0.20 per share (88th consecutive quarter), implying ~9% yield and part of >$2.9 billion returned to shareholders historically. Q4 revenues of $176 million and an adjusted EBITDA-equivalent cash flow of $109 million (LTM EBITDA ~$450 million), supported by very high fleet utilization (~98.6%) and targeted efficiency/LNG upgrades.

of $109 million (LTM EBITDA ~$450 million), supported by very high fleet utilization (~98.6%) and targeted efficiency/LNG upgrades. Suezmax transactions generated strong cash and returns — two 2015 vessels sold at about $57m each (recorded ~ $11.3m book gain and ~$26m net cash effect) and remaining 2020-built Suezmaxes trading in a stronger spot market with broker valuations >$80m.

generated strong cash and returns — two 2015 vessels sold at about $57m each (recorded ~ $11.3m book gain and ~$26m net cash effect) and remaining 2020-built Suezmaxes trading in a stronger spot market with broker valuations >$80m. Reported a GAAP net loss of ~$4.7 million for the quarter driven by a $23 million settlement expense related to two Suezmax charter releases, highlighting potential P&L volatility from non‑recurring items and spot trading accounting rules.

for the quarter driven by a $23 million settlement expense related to two Suezmax charter releases, highlighting potential P&L volatility from non‑recurring items and spot trading accounting rules. The offshore rig Hercules remains warm‑stacked/idle since Nov 2024, removing a formerly significant cash contributor (rig debt was repaid on the balance sheet and a ~$100 million refinancing is expected subject to customer/closing conditions).

Shares of SFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 676,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,091. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SFL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SFL by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 324.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised SFL from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is an independent owner of modern, large-size ocean-going vessels that provides finance and leasing services to the global shipping industry. The company’s fleet encompasses a diversified mix of crude oil tankers, product and chemical tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. By structuring long-term charter agreements and bareboat leases with major oil companies, commodity traders and offshore operators, Ship Finance International seeks to deliver stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

In its core business, Ship Finance International acquires or finances vessels through forward sales agreements and then charters them out under fixed-rate contracts, typically ranging from five to 20 years in duration.

