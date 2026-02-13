Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 95,596 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 154,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Semilux International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Semilux International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SELX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Semilux International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

