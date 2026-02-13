Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHIP. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 2.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Seanergy Maritime

Here are the key news stories impacting Seanergy Maritime this week:

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.