Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 20th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 7.1% increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $241.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

