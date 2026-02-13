Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.8333.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — STNG reported $1.62 EPS vs. ~ $1.30 consensus and revenue +23.8% y/y, showing materially stronger earnings and margin expansion versus last year; this underpins the stock’s fundamental rally. GlobeNewswire

Q4 beat — STNG reported $1.62 EPS vs. ~ $1.30 consensus and revenue +23.8% y/y, showing materially stronger earnings and margin expansion versus last year; this underpins the stock’s fundamental rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly cash dividend to $0.45/sh (7.1% q/q increase), implying a ~2.7% yield and signaling confidence in cash flow and capital return policy. Ex‑dividend date: Mar 6; pay date: Mar 20. Dividend Release

Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly cash dividend to $0.45/sh (7.1% q/q increase), implying a ~2.7% yield and signaling confidence in cash flow and capital return policy. Ex‑dividend date: Mar 6; pay date: Mar 20. Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — BTIG raised its price target from $80 to $85 and maintains a Buy, offering roughly low‑to‑mid‑20s% upside from current levels; analyst support can sustain investor interest. Benzinga

Analyst lift — BTIG raised its price target from $80 to $85 and maintains a Buy, offering roughly low‑to‑mid‑20s% upside from current levels; analyst support can sustain investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Newbuild options — the company exercised options for two additional newbuildings in China (lifting the Dalian order to four ships), expanding the forward fleet pipeline; this increases tonnage growth potential but adds capex/timing considerations. Tradewinds

Newbuild options — the company exercised options for two additional newbuildings in China (lifting the Dalian order to four ships), expanding the forward fleet pipeline; this increases tonnage growth potential but adds capex/timing considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Fleet strategy comment — CEO Robert Bugbee said Scorpio is not ordering additional VLCCs (very large crude carriers), clarifying growth focus and limiting exposure to the VLCC segment; investors should view this as strategic posture rather than an immediate earnings driver. Tradewinds – VLCC comment

Fleet strategy comment — CEO Robert Bugbee said Scorpio is not ordering additional VLCCs (very large crude carriers), clarifying growth focus and limiting exposure to the VLCC segment; investors should view this as strategic posture rather than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Supplementary disclosure — full Q4 earnings transcript and slide deck are available for details on rates, utilization and capital allocation; useful for modeling forward cash flow but contain no surprise headline. Earnings Transcript Slide Deck

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.01%.The company had revenue of $241.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

