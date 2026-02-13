Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,001,522 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the January 15th total of 499,488 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,495,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,495,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $23.71.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
