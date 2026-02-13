Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,001,522 shares, an increase of 100.5% from the January 15th total of 499,488 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,495,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,495,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,068.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,022,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,881 shares during the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,295.2% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 3,749,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,614,000 after buying an additional 3,592,488 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,064,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 8,957,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,347,000 after buying an additional 999,097 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209,215.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 935,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 935,195 shares in the last quarter.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

