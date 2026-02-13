Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 3,315 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 149.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $265.37.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

