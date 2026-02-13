Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.