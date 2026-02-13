Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,328 Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 416.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBIL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 349,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after purchasing an additional 77,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 304.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $707,000.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.