Savant Capital LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $26.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.