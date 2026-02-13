Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) & Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Head to Head Comparison

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) and Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Healthcare has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revvity and Ryman Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $2.86 billion 3.79 $241.20 million $2.08 45.86 Ryman Healthcare $451.64 million N/A -$259.39 million N/A N/A

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Ryman Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 8.45% 7.92% 4.81% Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revvity and Ryman Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 1 8 5 0 2.29 Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Revvity presently has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Revvity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

Summary

Revvity beats Ryman Healthcare on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

