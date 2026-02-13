Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Roku posted record 2025 financials— Platform revenue grew 18% (>$1.2B), Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $169M, FY free cash flow was $484M—and guided to $635M Adj. EBITDA for 2026 with a path to >$1B FCF by 2028.

grew 18% (>$1.2B), Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $169M, FY free cash flow was $484M—and guided to Adj. EBITDA for 2026 with a path to >$1B FCF by 2028. Management views AI as a major tailwind, applying it to improve discovery, ad measurement and creative, and to scale Roku Ads Manager to unlock a large SMB ad market while deepening integrations with multiple DSPs (including Amazon).

as a major tailwind, applying it to improve discovery, ad measurement and creative, and to scale to unlock a large SMB ad market while deepening integrations with multiple DSPs (including Amazon). Roku is testing a new home screen and new ad units (mostly sold direct today) aimed at increasing engagement and monetization, with rollouts and format experiments planned through 2026.

and new ad units (mostly sold direct today) aimed at increasing engagement and monetization, with rollouts and format experiments planned through 2026. The company is diversifying distribution after Walmart’s house‑brand shift—expanding OEM and retail partnerships (TCL, Hisense, Pioneer at Best Buy, Target Roku TVs), shifting some TV production to Mexico to lower costs, and targeting to exceed 100 million streaming households.

streaming households. International monetization is early-stage—Canada and Mexico are beginning to drive revenue (ads and subscriptions), Brazil is scaling but ad markets lag, and owned subscriptions like Howdy and Frndly are growing but remain nascent.

Shares of ROKU opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -414.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. Roku has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66.

Positive Sentiment: Roku delivered a clear beat on Q4: $0.53 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and $1.39B revenue vs. $1.35B expected, showing accelerating platform revenue and improved profitability trends. Roku Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Roku delivered a clear beat on Q4: $0.53 EPS vs. $0.28 expected and $1.39B revenue vs. $1.35B expected, showing accelerating platform revenue and improved profitability trends. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance (~$5.5B) above Street estimates, citing an expected rebound in digital advertising and strength in ad‑based streaming — a key driver for upside to ad revenue and margins. Roku forecasts annual revenue above estimates

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance (~$5.5B) above Street estimates, citing an expected rebound in digital advertising and strength in ad‑based streaming — a key driver for upside to ad revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Product & monetization initiatives: management flagged premium subscription bundles and partnerships (including Amazon) as levers to diversify ARPU and accelerate high‑margin platform revenue. These initiatives underpin the bullish narrative on long‑term margin expansion. Roku Signals Plan For Premium Subscription Bundles

Product & monetization initiatives: management flagged premium subscription bundles and partnerships (including Amazon) as levers to diversify ARPU and accelerate high‑margin platform revenue. These initiatives underpin the bullish narrative on long‑term margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has shifted more positive (e.g., Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy and several firms raised targets), which supports sentiment but doesn’t guarantee sustained outperformance. Zacks Upgrade

Analyst sentiment has shifted more positive (e.g., Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy and several firms raised targets), which supports sentiment but doesn’t guarantee sustained outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Roku posted investor materials and hosted a webcast (earnings call transcript available) — useful for line‑item detail and management color but neutral until guidance or cadence changes materially. Earnings Call Transcript

Roku posted investor materials and hosted a webcast (earnings call transcript available) — useful for line‑item detail and management color but neutral until guidance or cadence changes materially. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares (~$4.54M). While not uncommon, the disclosure can prompt short‑term caution and add selling pressure. CEO Form 4

Insider selling: CEO Anthony Wood sold 50,000 shares (~$4.54M). While not uncommon, the disclosure can prompt short‑term caution and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and forward EPS remain mixed: reported net margin and ROE are still slightly negative and some models expect negative FY EPS, keeping valuation and consistent profitability as lingering risk factors. MarketBeat Roku Summary

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

