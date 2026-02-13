Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of RIO opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $100.33.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

