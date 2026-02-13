Rhumbline Advisers Sells 93,721 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,721 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $83,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—traders bought 297,221 call options (≈176% above average), signaling short‑term bullish/speculative interest that can amplify intraday upside and volume.

Unusually large options activity—traders bought 297,221 call options (≈176% above average), signaling short‑term bullish/speculative interest that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Positive Sentiment: Ford is expanding into large-scale battery storage for utilities, data centers and businesses, diversifying beyond vehicle EV packs and opening higher‑margin, recurring‑revenue markets. Article Title

Ford is expanding into large-scale battery storage for utilities, data centers and businesses, diversifying beyond vehicle EV packs and opening higher‑margin, recurring‑revenue markets. Positive Sentiment: Management told employees companywide bonuses will be set at 130% as initial vehicle quality improves—an operational signal that product quality and execution are trending better, which supports margins and brand strength. Article Title

Management told employees companywide bonuses will be set at 130% as initial vehicle quality improves—an operational signal that product quality and execution are trending better, which supports margins and brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and industry pieces note that Ford’s renewed focus on hybrids and trucks (higher-margin segments) could be a sensible near‑term strategy versus an all‑in EV push, supporting a potential profitability recovery. Article Title

Analyst commentary and industry pieces note that Ford’s renewed focus on hybrids and trucks (higher-margin segments) could be a sensible near‑term strategy versus an all‑in EV push, supporting a potential profitability recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Local policy coverage: a BusinessWire piece details criticism of Ontario government university funding; this mainly affects regional politics and not Ford’s core fundamentals. Article Title

Local policy coverage: a BusinessWire piece details criticism of Ontario government university funding; this mainly affects regional politics and not Ford’s core fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Big EV‑related losses continue to weigh on sentiment—Ford reported large EV writedowns and tariffs that drove an $11.1B quarterly loss (worst since 2008), raising near‑term profitability risk and capital allocation concerns. Article Title

Big EV‑related losses continue to weigh on sentiment—Ford reported large EV writedowns and tariffs that drove an $11.1B quarterly loss (worst since 2008), raising near‑term profitability risk and capital allocation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Ford’s EV division lost roughly $4.8B last year, and management acknowledged customers’ weak uptake on certain EV models—this underpins continued restructuring/charge risk and questions ROI on past EV investments. Article Title

Ford’s EV division lost roughly $4.8B last year, and management acknowledged customers’ weak uptake on certain EV models—this underpins continued restructuring/charge risk and questions ROI on past EV investments. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance and price target pressure—RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $12 target (below current levels), signaling some analysts see downside risk. Article Title

Analyst stance and price target pressure—RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $12 target (below current levels), signaling some analysts see downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Supply shock from an aluminum supplier fire and outage has already cost Ford an estimated ~$2B hit, adding near‑term production and margin pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

F opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

