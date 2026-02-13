Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,988 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $89,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $11,389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,205,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMVUTTRA is now a major revenue driver: Alnylam highlighted the U.S. approval for AMVUTTRA in ATTR‑CM and reported nearly $3.0B in total net product revenues for 2025 (about +81% y/y), which management says powered the breakout year and provides clear product momentum. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

AMVUTTRA is now a major revenue driver: Alnylam highlighted the U.S. approval for AMVUTTRA in ATTR‑CM and reported nearly $3.0B in total net product revenues for 2025 (about +81% y/y), which management says powered the breakout year and provides clear product momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management framed the quarter as a breakout and guided to multi‑billion dollar revenue expectations for 2026, which some bullish analysts interpret as confirmation of strong growth trajectory. TipRanks: Growth After Breakout Year

Management framed the quarter as a breakout and guided to multi‑billion dollar revenue expectations for 2026, which some bullish analysts interpret as confirmation of strong growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was given as a range (roughly $5.3B–$5.8B versus consensus near $5.5B), leaving room for upside or downside depending on product uptake and launches — this reduced precision is creating investor uncertainty. (See company release above.)

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was given as a range (roughly $5.3B–$5.8B versus consensus near $5.5B), leaving room for upside or downside depending on product uptake and launches — this reduced precision is creating investor uncertainty. (See company release above.) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and metrics reporting are mixed: some outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) flagged an EPS/revenue beat on certain adjusted measures, while other summaries emphasize misses on consensus figures — investors should check the company slide deck and the call for GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. Zacks: Key Metrics on Q4 Seeking Alpha: Earnings Presentation

Coverage and metrics reporting are mixed: some outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) flagged an EPS/revenue beat on certain adjusted measures, while other summaries emphasize misses on consensus figures — investors should check the company slide deck and the call for GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. Negative Sentiment: Some market writeups highlighted a headline EPS/revenue shortfall versus certain consensus estimates, and that framing appears to have driven intraday selling pressure. That commentary (and any GAAP/adjustment confusion) likely explains today’s share weakness. Fool: Why ALNY Slipped

Some market writeups highlighted a headline EPS/revenue shortfall versus certain consensus estimates, and that framing appears to have driven intraday selling pressure. That commentary (and any GAAP/adjustment confusion) likely explains today’s share weakness. Negative Sentiment: An analyst at Needham trimmed the price target from $529 to $510 (still a buy), a modest downgrade that removes some upside perception and may contribute to near‑term pressure. Benzinga: Price Target Update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price objective (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.34.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,511 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,566.57. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,305 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $308.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day moving average of $424.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

