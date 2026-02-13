Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,336.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,611.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,593.32. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,280.86 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,071.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.